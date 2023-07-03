Missing South Bend man found safe

Chad Hartstein
Chad Hartstein(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: According to the South Bend Police Department, Chad Hartstein has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs you help finding a missing man.

Chad Hartstein, 41, was last seen on June 21 in the Rum Village area.

Chad is 5′5″ and weighs 185 pounds.

If you have any information about Chad Hartstein’s whereabouts, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Notre Dame football suffers 2 big recruiting losses over weekend

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Weekend homicides in Michiana adds to national deadly weekend count.

Weekend homicides in Michiana add to national deadly weekend count

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Alex Almanza
Police in two separate Michiana communities are looking into homicides from over the weekend.

News

Our own Matt Gotsch sits down with AAA to ask about holiday travel conditions.

What to expect when traveling during the Fourth of July holiday

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
The Fourth of July is one of the heaviest traveling times of the year, and to make sure you can enjoy the holiday fun and get home after the festivities, staying safe is the name of the game.

South Bend Cubs

Game worn South Bend Cubs Fourth of July jerseys up for auction

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Matt Loch
The auction ends Wednesday, July 5, at midnight.

News

Game worn South Bend Cubs Fourth of July jerseys up for auction

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Crime

Eddie P. Jones Jr. (left), 18, of Sikeston, Missouri, and DeMareon L. Curry (right), 19, of...

2 charged in connection with ISP trooper’s death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Trooper Aaron Smith was struck and killed by a suspect vehicle during a chase last week.

News

2 charged in connection with ISP trooper’s death

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Travel conditions during the Fourth of July holiday

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

How Fourth of July fireworks affect veterans with PTSD

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Veterans say fireworks can trigger PTSD symptoms in their fellow veterans.

How Fourth of July fireworks affect veterans with PTSD

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Fireworks can trigger PTSD symptoms related to wartime gunfire and trauma.