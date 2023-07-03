Missing South Bend man found safe

UPDATE: According to the South Bend Police Department, Chad Hartstein has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs you help finding a missing man.

Chad Hartstein, 41, was last seen on June 21 in the Rum Village area.

Chad is 5′5″ and weighs 185 pounds.

If you have any information about Chad Hartstein’s whereabouts, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

