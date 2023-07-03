Advertise With Us

Man trying to unhook trailer dies after vehicle backs over him, police say

Police in Missouri said a man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.
Police in Missouri said a man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.(PxHere)
By KY3 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A man in Missouri died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 52-year-old Eric Richards. The incident happened in Branson.

Investigators said the crash happened as the driver was trying to unhook a trailer. They said Richards was standing between the vehicle and the trailer when the trailer became unhooked and started to roll back.

Investigators say the driver got out of the vehicle but failed to place it in park. The vehicle then hit Richards, killing him.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth of July fireworks shows in Michiana
2 women killed in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash
Victim of deadly Elkhart shooting identified
Suspect at large after deadly shooting in Benton Township
Pastor arrested after embezzling church funds to pay credit card balances on Friday, June 30.
Pastor arrested after embezzling church funds to pay credit card balances

Latest News

A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
Man charged with murder after 6 found dead, 1 critically injured in house fire, deputies say
Chad Hartstein
South Bend police searching for missing 41-year-old man
Veterans say fireworks can trigger PTSD symptoms in their fellow veterans.
Concerns for veterans with PTSD and fireworks
Alberto Destarac, 23, of Tyler, started losing sight in his left eye in February of last year.
23-year-old becomes first blind graduate of Naval Academy
What to expect when traveling during the Fourth of July holiday