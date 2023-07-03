Advertise With Us

Lake City Skiers to host ski tournament this weekend

Lake City Skiers to host a ski tournament this weekend, from July 8 to July 9.
Lake City Skiers to host a ski tournament this weekend, from July 8 to July 9.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The Lake City Skiers will be hosting the Central Region Show Ski Tournament this weekend.

The free tournament kicks off on Saturday, July 8, at 8 a.m., with an “individuals” competition followed by a team competition. The competition will have a concession stand featuring BBQ and shaved ice, face painting, and a t-shirt vendor. Attendees can select bleacher seating or bring their own lawn chair. A souvenir shop is also available for anyone interested in some Lake City Skiers’ gear. The tournament will begin at the same time on Sunday.

Seven teams from five states will compete over the weekend to earn a spot at the Nationals Tournament in August. Each team is given 20 minutes to setup for their show, one hour to perform 13 acts, and 10 minutes to clear the site for the next team.

The event is located at Hidden Lake, which is on the southwest corner of U.S. 30 and Indiana 15, just behind Smith Tire.

To learn more about the Lake City Skiers, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth of July fireworks shows in Michiana
2 women killed in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash
Victim of deadly Elkhart shooting identified
Suspect at large after deadly shooting in Benton Township
Pastor arrested after embezzling church funds to pay credit card balances on Friday, June 30.
Pastor arrested after embezzling church funds to pay credit card balances

Latest News

Weezer headed to Hard Rock Casino on Sunday, July 9.
Weezer headed to Hard Rock Casino on Sunday
What’s Cooking: Community meals this week
Join WNDU-TV and our partners and support 16 Pack-A-Backpack
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Underground Railroad Days