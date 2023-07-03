Lake City Skiers to host ski tournament this weekend

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The Lake City Skiers will be hosting the Central Region Show Ski Tournament this weekend.

The free tournament kicks off on Saturday, July 8, at 8 a.m., with an “individuals” competition followed by a team competition. The competition will have a concession stand featuring BBQ and shaved ice, face painting, and a t-shirt vendor. Attendees can select bleacher seating or bring their own lawn chair. A souvenir shop is also available for anyone interested in some Lake City Skiers’ gear. The tournament will begin at the same time on Sunday.

Seven teams from five states will compete over the weekend to earn a spot at the Nationals Tournament in August. Each team is given 20 minutes to setup for their show, one hour to perform 13 acts, and 10 minutes to clear the site for the next team.

The event is located at Hidden Lake, which is on the southwest corner of U.S. 30 and Indiana 15, just behind Smith Tire.

