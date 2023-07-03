Join WNDU-TV and our partners and support 16 Pack-A-Backpack

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Across Michiana, families and teachers are already making plans for the new school year. But with the rising cost of, many people can’t afford basic school supplies.

That’s why WNDU-TV is teaming up with Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, Goodwill, Meijer, and our partners for the 16 Pack-A-Backpack school supply drive. And we’re making it easier than ever for you to help.

Just click the link below to donate to Pack-A-Backpack through Goodwill Industries of Michiana and select Pack-A-Backpack. For only ten dollars, you can provide a backpack and supplies to help a child start the new school year. Your donation will help children from kindergarten to sixth grade throughout Michiana.

Please support 16 Pack-A-Backpack today. Click on the banner to reach Goodwill’s donation portal. Be sure to select Pack-A-Backpack 2023 when you make your donation.

To help answer your questions, we’ve pulled together some information about this year’s 16 Pack-A-Backpack.

How will my donation be used?

Your donation will be used to provide children with the following supplies: a backpack, pencil box, crayons or markers, glue stick, folders, notebooks, filler paper, erasers, a ruler, scissors, pencils, and pens.

We work with Meijer and Goodwill to purchase and safely sort, pack, and distribute supplies to area agencies.

Can I donate supplies?

To ensure the safety of the many people who support Pack-A-Backpack, as well as our generous donors, WNDU-TV will not be collecting supplies in person.

Who gets the supplies?

Local children in kindergarten through sixth grade will get the backpacks and supplies. WNDU-TV works with schools and agencies in our 10-county viewing area to identify children who need the supplies.

If I need school supplies, who do I contact?

WNDU is currently updating this year’s list of participating agencies. For a list of our partners, please check wndu.com/16packabackpack after 7/21/23.

