How to keep your pets safe, calm during Fourth of July fireworks

(WNDU) - For pets, the Fourth of July is called the most dangerous time of the year.

More pets go missing each year over this holiday weekend than at any other time.

Most dogs and cats get frazzled by fireworks, so it’s important to keep them calm and safe. On Monday, we got some tips from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County during our 2nd Chance Pet segment.

“The main thing is keeping your dog inside and secure,” said Sarah Stanton, outreach coordinator for the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. “Make sure they have places they can go and hide, play some music, make sure they have lots of treats. I freeze some lick mats with peanut butter or unsweetened apple sauce. Freeze it and give it to them. It wears them out and distracts them.”

We also got some tips over the weekend from our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser on what signs to look out for to see if your furry friend is experiencing anxiety from the fireworks.

“Some of the most common things are pets behaving differently, of course, but they’re going to be acting more clingy — they’ll be hanging around you, following you around, pacing through the house,” Visser said. “Sometimes, there’s actual trembling and shivering that’s going on in a pet that normally wouldn’t have done this kind of thing.

“But there’s lots of other types of behaviors,” he added. “There sometimes will be soiling in the house. Some pets will even try to leave the house or escape their enclosures.”

Therefore, it’s a good reminder to make sure your pets are microchipped and wearing ID tags in case they do panic and get out.

