Game worn South Bend Cubs Fourth of July jerseys up for auction

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Is there anything more American than spending the Fourth of July at a ballpark?

Fortunately, we’ve got a nice one in downtown South Bend. And the team that calls that ballpark home is helping its fellow neighbor.

When the South Bend Cubs take on the Peoria Chiefs at Four Field on Tuesday and Wednesday, they’ll be wearing special jerseys that will be auctioned off. And these jerseys are not available in the team store.

“Every year, we have a special Fourth of July themed jersey,” said Chris Hagstrom-Jones, South Bend Cubs assistant general manager. “This year, our Fourth of July jerseys are going to be benefiting Beacon Health Foundation, who obviously does a lot of work for those in need at the hospital. Either children, adults, older grandparents — anybody really that maybe is having financial difficulties and having medical hardships. That’s what the foundation does. We’re very thankful to Indiana WIC to be able to provide these jerseys.”

The auction is now live online. The bids start at $100, but a few of them have already been bumped up.

The auction ends Wednesday, July 5, at midnight.

🇺🇸 JERSEY AUCTION 🇺🇸

The #SBCubs Stars and Stripes Jerseys, presented by@IndianaWIC will be worn on Tuesday and Wednesday!

Proceeds to benefit the Beacon Health Foundation. Place your bid now! Auction ends July 5 at Midnight. https://t.co/V1YqlXUW9q pic.twitter.com/HCs13mIuaX — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) July 3, 2023

