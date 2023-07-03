Game worn South Bend Cubs Fourth of July jerseys up for auction

By Matt Loch
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Is there anything more American than spending the Fourth of July at a ballpark?

Fortunately, we’ve got a nice one in downtown South Bend. And the team that calls that ballpark home is helping its fellow neighbor.

When the South Bend Cubs take on the Peoria Chiefs at Four Field on Tuesday and Wednesday, they’ll be wearing special jerseys that will be auctioned off. And these jerseys are not available in the team store.

“Every year, we have a special Fourth of July themed jersey,” said Chris Hagstrom-Jones, South Bend Cubs assistant general manager. “This year, our Fourth of July jerseys are going to be benefiting Beacon Health Foundation, who obviously does a lot of work for those in need at the hospital. Either children, adults, older grandparents — anybody really that maybe is having financial difficulties and having medical hardships. That’s what the foundation does. We’re very thankful to Indiana WIC to be able to provide these jerseys.”

The auction is now live online. The bids start at $100, but a few of them have already been bumped up.

The auction ends Wednesday, July 5, at midnight.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football suffers 2 big recruiting losses over weekend

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Matt Loch
The losses came on both sides of the ball.

Sports

RedBud Recap: Deegan gets first career win in 250 cc, Jett Lawrence dominates in 450 cc victory

Updated: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
RedBud’s 50th anniversary weekend has a little bit of something for everybody, but Saturday was really for the true race fans.

Sports

Pro Championship Series begins at RedBud MX Pro National Weekend

Updated: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT
|
By Samantha Albert
The Pro Championship Series kicks of Saturday afternoon, at 1 O'clock.

Sports

Amateur racers take the track at RedBud MX

Updated: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
One of the coolest parts of RedBud and motocross as a sport is that the amateurs get to race on the same track as the pros — before and after they ride.

Latest News

Sports

RedBud MX gearing up for 50th anniversary of racing this weekend

Updated: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Tucked away in southwest Michigan, it’s a spot that’s held a special place in the hearts of so many Michiganders.

Basketball

Notre Dame's Olivia Miles celebrates as she walks off the court after an NCAA college...

ACC/SEC Challenge sends Irish hoops teams on the road in late November

Updated: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The ACC/SEC challenge will begin in 2023, replacing the ACC/Big 10 challenge.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New...

Tickets sold out for ND football home games against Ohio State, USC

Updated: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The Irish will play the Buckeyes on Sept. 23 and the Trojans on Oct. 14. Both games are in primetime, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

Sports

Down, but not out: Elkhart boxing club counters after vandalism

Updated: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Earlier this month, 4B Boxing got a lesson in discipline when someone dumped large tires through the front window.

College

LSU celebrates after defeating Florida in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball...

LSU wins 1st College World Series title since 2009

Updated: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
LSU (54-17) staved off elimination three times in bracket play and bounced back from the humiliating 24-4 loss in Game 2 to claim its seventh championship, second to Southern California’s 12.

Notre Dame

Former ND athletes, celebrities take part in 2nd annual Golic SubPar Classic

Updated: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Former Irish football players like Michael Floyd and Kyle Rudolph were out at Monday’s event.