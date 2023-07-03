First Tee teaching Michiana kids life skills through golf

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Weather looks great to get a tee time at Studebaker Golf Course in South Bend. If you’re a kid, here’s an incentive — you get to golf for free!

On Monday, 16 Morning News Now featured First Tee Indiana in Michiana at Studebaker Golf Course.

First Tee is an international organization with over 150 chapters around the world. The one in South Bend meets at the 9-hole course at Studebaker to teach kids golf and a whole lot more.

“We teach life skills and values to kids and teens through the game of golf,” said Jenny Zimmerman, First Tee site director. “So, we’re growing the game and we’re teaching kids to help build character to get through all of life’s hazards.”

There are over 470 kids enrolled in the First Tee program in South Bend. Spencer McNally, 10, is one of the participants.

“It’s really fun, because I get to meet new people, I get to improve my mental game, and I get to play golf,” McNally said.

This is his second year in the program. The hard work is paying off.

“I used to only be able to hit a driver like 10 feet tops. Now I can hit it 50 yards,” McNally said.

First Tee Indiana in Michiana relies on donations. They have a large fundraiser planned for this fall called “The Links at Four Winds Field,” from Sept. 28-30 at Four Winds Field in South Bend.

The summer sessions continue at Studebaker until school starts in August. The address is 718 E. Calvert, South Bend 46613.

The Studebaker Golf Course is a year-round facility with their indoor golf simulator. For sign ups and more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.