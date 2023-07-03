Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Warm 4th of July; Rain, storms by midweek

A cold front will bring more showers and T-storms midweek
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Low 62F. Wind NW at 10 to 15 mph.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Hot. High 90F. Low 68F. Wind SW at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and muggy. A cold front moving in late day will spark a few T-storms Wednesday evening and overnight. A few storms may be severe after 5 PM. High near 90F. Low 68F. Wind SW at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: A few rain showers are likely Thursday morning. Clouds & humidity decreasing for the afternoon hours. High 78F. Low 58F Wind NW at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High 80F. Low 58F. Wind NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

