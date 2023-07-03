Advertise With Us

Firefighter injured responding to early morning house fire on Bertrand Street

(Canva)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A firefighter was injured after responding to an early morning South Bend house fire on Monday.

According to the South Bend Fire Department, first responders were called to the 2200 block of Bertrand Street for a residential fire around 3:07 a.m. Once on scene, crews were met with flames showing from the rear and roof of a two-story house. Crews were unable to enter the house due to potential structural instability and “extreme hoarding conditions.” The blaze eventually rekindled around 8 a.m. and was quickly put out.

The site of the fire in the 2200 block of Bertrand Street
The site of the fire in the 2200 block of Bertrand Street(WNDU)

A firefighter was injured in the initial call and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. The department is reminding residents to avoid the structure “due to the extreme danger of future structural collapse.”

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth of July fireworks shows in Michiana
2 women killed in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash
Victim of deadly Elkhart shooting identified
Suspect at large after deadly shooting in Benton Township
Pastor arrested after embezzling church funds to pay credit card balances on Friday, June 30.
Pastor arrested after embezzling church funds to pay credit card balances

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
What's Cooking: Week of 7/3/2023
New trial date set for Buchanan man accused of killing road worker
Victim of deadly Elkhart shooting identified