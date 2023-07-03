Firefighter injured responding to early morning house fire on Bertrand Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A firefighter was injured after responding to an early morning South Bend house fire on Monday.

According to the South Bend Fire Department, first responders were called to the 2200 block of Bertrand Street for a residential fire around 3:07 a.m. Once on scene, crews were met with flames showing from the rear and roof of a two-story house. Crews were unable to enter the house due to potential structural instability and “extreme hoarding conditions.” The blaze eventually rekindled around 8 a.m. and was quickly put out.

The site of the fire in the 2200 block of Bertrand Street (WNDU)

A firefighter was injured in the initial call and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. The department is reminding residents to avoid the structure “due to the extreme danger of future structural collapse.”

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

