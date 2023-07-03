Construction on Cass County roundabout to begin July 10

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Heads up, drivers!

The Cass County Road Commission has announced that a roundabout is being installed at the intersection of Gumwood Road and Redfield Street beginning on July 10. A portion of Redfield Street will be unavailable to traffic between Gumwood and Fir roads while construction is ongoing.

According to road officials, the three-leg roundabout is being built to help with traffic flow and safety.

A detour will direct traffic south down Gumwood Road, then west on Redfield Street, before turning south on Ironwood, east onto Adams Road, and then north on Clover and Fir roads, before returning to US-12.

The proposed detour while Redfield Street is under construction. (WNDU)

