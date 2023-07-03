Concerns for veterans with PTSD and fireworks

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - American’s birthday can be a stressful time for some of America’s heroes who live with PTSD.

“I think the intent behind the Fourth of July is great, and all veterans appreciate that, but the sounds, the smells can bring them back to a place they didn’t necessarily like to be,” said Keith Ross, Veteran Program Outreach Specialist at the South Bend Vet Center.

Army veterans Ron Finchum and Oscar Aguierre said some of their friends from the military are fearful to be outside on July 4th.

“It kind of scares them, probably from being shot at,” said Finchum.

Aguierre added: “I have some friends from when I was in the military, some of them don’t even come outside on the Fourth. A couple of them, they just don’t because whatever happened to them back then, that just, that stuff just comes right back to them whenever they hear that pop.”

Ross said the Fourth of July isn’t always the most difficult of the fireworks-laden holidays.

“What’s worse is when the fireworks go off outside the Fourth of July because veterans can get themselves used to fireworks happening on the Fourth. It’s just like in April or in August when fireworks are going off that are unexpected,” he said.

Ross said people might want to consider checking on their neighbors around the July 4th holiday.

“It probably wouldn’t be hurtful just to go around and ask your neighbors, maybe if they are a veteran, so you know to kind of keep the celebrations around that time,” Ross said.

The South Bend Vet Center offers free, confidential counseling for veterans, service members, and their families. The center is located at 4727 Miami Street in South Bend. Call (574) 231-8480 for additional information.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.