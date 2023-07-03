2nd Chance Pet: Ophelia

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment.

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Ophelia!

Ophelia is about 6 years old. Stanton says she is a staff favorite at the Humane Society because she loves to give love!

Stanton says an ideal home for Ophelia would be a home with older children. And if your home already has a pet, Ophelia would likely pair best with “a chill dog.”

To learn more about Ophelia and see if she is a right fit for your home, watch the video above!

if you want to adopt Ophelia or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or just stop by the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, head to humanesocietystjc.org.

