2 charged in connection with ISP trooper’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Two people from Missouri have been formally charged in connection with the death of an Indiana State trooper last week on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

According to our sister station WTHR, Eddie P. Jones Jr., 18, of Sikeston, Mo., has been charged with murder, resisting law enforcement, and auto theft. Jones was allegedly driving the stolen vehicle that hit and killed Trooper Aaron Smith.

A passenger in the vehicle, DeMareon L. Curry, 19, of Sikeston, Mo., has been charged with auto theft and resisting law enforcement.

During an initial hearing Monday morning, Curry entered a preliminary plea of not guilty, and the judge set his bond at $5,000. The judge also ordered Curry not to leave the state if he posts bond unless he gets written permission from the judge.

Eddie P. Jones Jr. (left), 18, of Sikeston, Missouri, and DeMareon L. Curry (right), 19, of Sikeston, Missouri. (WTHR/Hendricks County Jail)

A 15-year-old girl who was listed as a missing person from Missouri and was also in the vehicle at the time Smith was hit and killed was turned over to authorities from that state. She is not being charged in connection with the incident.

Police tried to stop a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse that had been reported stolen back on June 28. The driver, who was allegedly Jones, did not stop and lead officers on a chase on Ronald Reagan Parkway near I-70.

Smith was aiding other officers in the pursuit of the stolen vehicle. Officials say he got out of his vehicle to deploy stop sticks and was hit by the Chevrolet Traverse. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

Smith is the second Indiana State Police trooper to be killed while trying to slow a pursuit this year. Master Trooper James R. Bailey died back in March after he was struck by a suspect vehicle while trying to deploy stop sticks on I-69 in DeKalb County.

Trooper Aaron N. Smith (Indiana State Police)

A visitation and funeral will be held for Smith later this week in Greenwood.

An account to benefit Smith’s family has been established at Indiana Members Credit Union (IMCU) under “Aaron Smith Memorial Fund.” Anyone can make a donation by stopping in the nearest IMCU branch or calling 800-556-9268.

Donations can also be made through the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, by clicking here.

If you, your company or organization would like to help with the funeral and other final expenses, please contribute directly to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation at:

Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, Inc.

1710 South 10th Street

Noblesville, IN 46060

(317) 431-0755

