16 News Now outlines Biden administration’s new steps to help with student loans

By Joshua Short
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WNDU) - The Biden administration has announced new steps aiming to help borrowers repay their student loans.

This comes after the Supreme Court nixed President Biden’s debt relief plan, which would’ve gotten rid of up to $20,000 of debt.

So, what does this new plan look like? Here’s an outline:

  • Once those repayments start back up on Oct. 1, students will have the chance to enroll in a temporary 12-month “on-ramp” repayment program aiming to remove the threat of default.
  • During this time, the department of education will not refer you to credit agencies if you miss any payments.
  • No borrower will need to pay more than 5% of their discretionary income on undergraduate loans.

This will all be done under the Higher Education Act of 1965, which the president says is the best path that remains. But there’s no guarantee the plan could survive another legal challenge.

For more details on Biden’s new student debt relief plan, click here.

