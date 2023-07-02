Victim of deadly Elkhart shooting identified

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has identified the man who was killed in a shooting in Elkhart early Sunday morning.

Police were called around 4 a.m. to the 800 block of Harrison Street on reports of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, Ricardo A. Navarro, 40, of Elkhart was found unresponsive.

The arriving officers and medics rendered aid to Navarro, but he ultimately died from his injuries. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, and is handling the investigation.

An autopsy was performed on Monday and determined Navarro’s manner of death to be a homicide.

If you have any information that can help police, you’re asked to call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or 574-296-1888.

