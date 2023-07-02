Suspect at large after man fatally shot in Benton Township

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Township police are searching for a suspect after a man was killed in an early Sunday morning shooting.

Police said officers were called just after 2:40 a.m. to the Berrien Homes Housing Complex for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, laying in the parking lot. First responders were unable to revive the victim, who was later identified as Toma Turner, 30, of Benton Harbor.

Benton Township police said the preliminary investigation indicates that there was an argument just prior to the shooting between Turner and the suspect.

The suspect is described as a thin Black male in his 30s. He was last seen in the area of Berrien Homes.

Investigators are requesting anyone with information to please reach out to the Benton Charter Township Police Department at 269-925-1135, their Facebook page, or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Over 10,000 Americans are treated in emergency rooms yearly for firework-related injuries.

Tips for avoiding holiday firework injuries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and while there’s plenty of family fun associated with the holiday, there are also potential safety hazards.

News

Tips for avoiding holiday firework injuries

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Suspect at large after man fatally shot in Benton Township

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Homicide investigation underway in Elkhart

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Crime

Homicide investigation underway in Elkhart

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police found an unresponsive man after responding to a shots fired call in the 800 block of Harrison Street. He was later pronounced dead.

Events

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Underground Railroad Days

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The annual event takes place next weekend at various locations in Vandalia.

News

Motorcyclist seriously injured in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan State Police say it happened Saturday on M-66 near Jacksonburg Road while the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed.

News

Motorcyclist seriously injured in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Funeral, visitation arrangements for ISP trooper killed during stolen car chase

Updated: 13 hours ago