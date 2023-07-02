Sunday Morning Spotlight: Underground Railroad Days

VANDALIA, Mich. (WNDU) - You can take a walk in Michiana’s past next weekend during Vandalia’s Underground Railroad Days.

The annual event is hosted by the Underground Railroad Society of Cass County. It takes place from Saturday, July 8, through Sunday, July 9, at various locations in Vandalia from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, activities include van tours of the Kentucky Slave Raid of 1847, open houses at three Underground Railroad sites, a Civil War soldier encampment, music in the park, displays and presentations, food, arts and crafts vendors, and a community tent church service.

Jack Springgate spoke with Jennifer Ray, chairwoman for the Friends of Brownsville School, and Cindy Yawkey, head docent for the Underground Railroad Society of Cass County on 16 News Now Sunday Morning to find out everything you can learn next weekend.

