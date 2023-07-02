RedBud Recap: Deegan gets first career win in 250 cc, Jett Lawrence dominates in 450 cc victory

BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - RedBud’s 50th anniversary weekend has a little bit of something for everybody, but Saturday was really for the true race fans.

That’s when the pros took the track, and they did not disappoint. Going in, we knew there were two big names to keep track of — and those were the Lawrence brothers of Australia.

In the 250cc, it was Hunter Lawrence. He got off to the start that many expected, winning moto 1 pretty much wire-to-wire. But early in moto 2, a crash put Hunter out of the race, clearing the way for the rookie Haiden Deegan to take the first pro victory of his career.

“This is awesome, I’m through the roof right now,” Deegan said after his victory. “I’m glad I can be the American boy on top for once in this outdoor season, so I’m hype. This is sick.”

In the 450cc, Jett Lawrence took care of business and dodged the mayhem that tripped up his brother early. He won moto 1 by a whopping 17 seconds over the second-place finisher and led every lap in each race to cruise to yet another victory.

There’s more fun to be had at the racetrack on Sunday, as the amateurs ride to wrap up the weekend. For more details, click here.

Final Results

250 cc

Haiden Deegan (Temecula, Calif.) Levi Kitchen (Washougal, Wash.) Justin Cooper (Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y.) Tom Vialle (France) RJ Hampshire (Hudson, Fla.) Maximus Vohland (Granite Bay, Calif.) Jo Shimoda (Japan) Seth Hammaker (Bainbridge, Pa.) Hunter Lawrence (Australia) Daxton Bennick (Morganton, N.C.)

450 cc

Jett Lawrence (Australia) Dylan Ferrandis (France) Chase Sexton (La Moille, Ill.) Aaron Plessinger (Hamilton, Ohio) Jason Anderson (Rio Ranco, N.M.) Garrett Marchbanks (Coalville, Utah) Fredri, Noren (Sweden) Phillip Nicoletti (Cohocton, N.Y.) Jose Butron (Spain) Adam Cianciarulo (Murriett, Calif.)

