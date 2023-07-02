Motorcyclist seriously injured in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on Saturday in St. Joseph County, Mich.

Michigan State Police say it happened on M-66 near Jacksonburg Road while the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed.

A witness told police that the motorcyclist lost control, crossed the center line, and was thrown off the bike as it went off the road.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was flown to a hospital in Kalamazoo. Their current condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

