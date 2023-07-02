Mishawaka Parks Department celebrates Independence Day

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Parks Department got an early start honoring America’s birthday with the 7th annual Independence Day Celebration that took place at Central Park.

The family-friendly event featured bounce houses, carnival games, food, $10 unlimited play wristbands, BMX shows, a foam bash, and axe throwing.

“It’s really cool to see everyone coming out for different interests. Even if you want to hang out, it’s an awesome park. You can come do that for free, enjoy music for free. We just love to be able to engage with our community, and this is a great way for us to do it,” said Mishawaka Parks Superintendent Phil Blasko.

Blasko believes this year’s crowd was the largest one yet.

