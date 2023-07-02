Advertise With Us

Man fatally shot in Benton Township

(Storyblocks)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Township Police are investigating after a man was killed in an early Sunday morning shooting.

Police said officers were dispatched to the Berrien Homes Housing Complex for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, laying in the parking lot. First responders were unable to revive the victim, who was later identified as Toma Turner, 30, of Benton Harbor.

Benton Township Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that there was an argument just prior to the shooting between Turner and the suspect.

The suspect is described as a thin Black male in his 30s. He was last seen in the area of Berrien Homes.

Investigators are requesting anyone with information to please reach out to the Benton Charter Township Police Department at 269-925-1135, their Facebook page, or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

