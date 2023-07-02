Advertise With Us

Independence Day celebration takes place at Elkhart’s Central Green

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) -The city of Elkhart hosted it’s own independence day celebration, at the Central Green park in downtown.

The event kicked off at 6:00pm with plenty of fun for the entire family. And there were plenty of games for the kids to get into. Or they could get their face painted for free!

At the top of the plaza you can find food trucks from across Michiana.

.

Or you could take a seat on the green and take a listen to some live music at the stage, to make a day for the whole family.

“Ya I love the music, they’re playing awesome music.” said Josette Redeker, a recent citizen of the Elkhart area.

The night was capped off with a fire works display, showing there’s no better way to kick off the Fourth of July weekend.

