Homicide investigation underway in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a male was found dead in Elkhart early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 4 a.m., Elkhart Police Department officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the 800 block of Harrison Street for a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive adult male. First aid was rendered at the scene; however, the male victim was ultimately declared deceased at the scene.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, and will be handling the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation can call the Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.