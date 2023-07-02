Funeral, Visitation arrangements for ISP trooper Aaron Smith announced

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WNDU) - Funeral and visitation arrangements have been announced for an Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith who was killed in the line of duty Wednesday night.

Smith will receive both a police and military honors as he served as both a state trooper and as a sergeant in the Indiana National Guard.

His visitation will be held Thursday, June 6, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus. His funeral will be the following day, June 7, at the same place.

After the funeral, a police procession will escort Smith to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis. The procession route has yet to be announced, but people are encouraged to line the route to honor Smith. He will be then be buried at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.

Smith was aiding other officers in pursuit of a stolen car on the southwest side of Indianapolis when officials say Smith tried to deescalate the pursuit by deploying stop sticks when he was struck by the car.

Indiana State Police say the driver of the suspect vehicle and one of its passengers — both of whom are from Missouri and in their late teens — were arrested and preliminarily charged in connection with this incident.

Smith is the second Indiana State Police trooper to be killed while trying to slow a pursuit this year. Master Trooper James R. Bailey died back in March after he was struck by a suspect vehicle while trying to deploy stop sticks on I-69 in DeKalb County.

If you, your company or organization would like to help with the funeral and other final expenses, please contribute directly to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation at:

Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, Inc.

1710 South 10th Street

Noblesville, IN 46060

(317) 431-0755

