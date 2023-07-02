Elkhart River Queen leads 47th annual Upper St. Joseph River Flotilla

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the Fourth of July weekend, and across Michiana, folks are celebrating the nation’s birthday in all sorts of ways.

In Elkhart, they find the best way to celebrate is down by the river as river rats and seafarers rock their boats for the 47th annual Upper St. Joseph River Flotilla.

“It’s a fun event for the Fourth of July,” said Elkhart Resident Tracy Deshone. “We’ve got our River Queen out here; we’ve got a bunch of decorated boats and a bunch of friends just having a great weekend.”

With renovations wrapping up earlier in the week, the Elkhart River Queen was back in action, leading the flotilla as the flagship.

“It was so great to see the Queen back in the water,” said Stephanie Krol, a three-time flotilla decoration champion (’23 runner-up). “I know there were several attempts, but again, just showing the heart of Elkhart and people in this community, we all pulled together to help the River Queen.”

Boats started gathering around 1 p.m. at Six Span Bridge at County Road 17 and sailed west to end up at the Johnson Street dam, traveling about four nautical miles.

“It is such a great community event,” Krol said. “There were people on the shore cheering, looking forward to it. Whether you have a boat, or you swim, or kayak in the river, there’s something for everyone.”

There is also a decoration contest associated with the float, with vessels showing off some pretty unique designs, like Christmas in July or the Coors Light keg barge, with the For the Farmers boat taking home the top prize.

“Well, we were a little busy, so we just pulled out our Christmas decorations this year, but we look forward to it, just to get dressed up, and we’re so excited that our neighbors from Bayridge won this year, so it’s great to pass the torch on, but we’re really thankful to be runner out, so thanks for all those votes,” Krol said.

The “For the Farmers” boat took home the top prize, with “Christmas in July” coming in second and “Flower Power” taking third place.

For winning, these boat captains earned hundreds of dollars in cash prizes.

“We’ve been involved for around ten years now, doing different flotillas and being involved with the Upper St. Joe River Association, so it’s just a really great day on the water,” Krol said.

Krol says there’s no place her family would rather be than floating the St. Joseph River on Independence Day weekend.

“We love the Upper St. Joe River, right guys,” Krol asked her children and guests. “These are my little river rats and friends from Chicago, and it’s just become a really great family tradition.”

The Elkhart River Queen had gone under repairs this winter to replace the engines but is back on the river after nine months.

“The River Queen is a staple on the Upper St. Joe, so there’s nothing better to do than support it,” Krol said. “They’re always looking for donations to keep up with maintenance. You can also book your favorite private and special events.”

To become a river rat this summer, book the Elkhart River Queen for your company or private event.

“It’s a great day on the water to celebrate beautiful Elkhart and Bristol, as well as family and our community,” Krol said.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.