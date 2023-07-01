South Bend Symphony Orchestra celebrates Independence Day with free concert

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Symphony Orchestra celebrated the Fourth of July with a free community concert!

The “Symphony Under the Stars” concert was held at the Morris Performing Arts Center Friday evening. The ensemble finished its 90th season tonight under the guidance of conductor David Lockington. This event also marks the end of the Shein Trust Community Series.

The concert included patriotic songs and tributes as well as show tunes from performers in the “Guys and Dolls” play.

It was originally scheduled for Howard Park but was relocated indoors.

