South Bend Medical Foundation in need of blood donations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With Independence Day approaching, health officials are reminding the community of its need for blood donations.

Experts say that the Fourth of July is the most dangerous holiday of the year, creating a “sharp” increase in injuries requiring medical attention.

That’s why the South Bend Medical Foundation is offering a $10 Speedway gift card and a “Blood Donor Beach Towel” to any who donate between July 1 and July 8.

“We are encouraging the community to help us prepare for this need by donating before and after the holiday,” said Mary Ankrapp, supervisor for blood donor recruitment for the South Bend Medical Foundation.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will be taken as well. The South Bend Medical Foundation has centers located at 3355 Douglas Rd. in South Bend, and 2222 Rieth Blvd. in Goshen.

