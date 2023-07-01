Saturday Morning Sitdown: Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You might see a lot more Studebakers, Avantis, and other classic cars next weekend in South Bend.

That’s because the 5th annual Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm will be taking place on Saturday, July 8.

According to the event’s website, it is the premier celebration of automotive design and styling in northern Indiana. The one-day event has programming for all ages and a selection of unique and rare vehicles of many marques.

Andy Beckman, archivist at Studebaker National Museum, joined Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to tell us everything you need to know if you plan on attending this year’s event.

