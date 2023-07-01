Advertise With Us

Rollercoaster in North Carolina shut down after crack discovered

The crack was found in a support beam.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A rollercoaster at an amusement park in Charlotte, North Carolina, was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.

A video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows the crack on the rollercoaster Fury 325 at Carowinds. In the video, the crack appears to shift as a car full of riders comes around the curve.

Park officials issued a statement saying, that the ride will remain closed until repairs are made.

“The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed,” the statement said in part.

They also added that all rides are inspected daily.

“Safety is our top priority and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process,” the statement said.

According to the park’s website, Fury 325 is the longest steel coaster in North America.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor arrested after embezzling church funds to pay credit card balances on Friday, June 30.
Pastor arrested after embezzling church funds to pay credit card balances
Fourth of July fireworks shows in Michiana
Former Portage Manor residents move to ‘disturbing’ facility
Former Portage Manor residents move to ‘disturbing’ facility
Michiana woman retires after working 45 years at McDonald’s
Nicole Sniadecki
Plymouth woman accused of driving drunk to job interview at Sheriff’s Department

Latest News

Pro Championship Series Begins
Pro Championship Series begins at Redbud MX Pro National Weekend
Kentucky authorities say a father and his stepdaughter were killed after a tree fell on their...
Father, child killed after tree falls on their truck, authorities say
Pastor arrested after embezzling church funds to pay credit card balances
Saturday Morning Sitdown: Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm