Pro Championship Series begins at Redbud MX Pro National Weekend

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s Redbud Pro National Weekend, at Redbud Trail.

Celebrating 50 years of racing at the course, deemed as “America’s Motocross Track.”

Yesterday, amateur riders were invited to race the trail.

Then, Saturday, starting at 1 p.m., the Pro Championship Series Races begin, showcasing some of the best MX racers in the sport.

“And to race here on the Fourth of July weekend, America’s birthday, it’s awesome. Every time I’ve come here it’s been an awesome experience, the fans are amazing, this track is an awesome track, so I mean it’s just an awesome experience,” said Australian Pro Racer, Jett Lawrence.

According to organizers, this year is set to be the biggest one yet, as every single camping pass has already sold out.

General admission tickets are still available for purchase at the gates.

