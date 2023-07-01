Advertise With Us

Pet Vet: Fireworks anxiety for pets

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Independence day is this Tuesday and the sounds of the season are already upon us in the form of fireworks. That makes for some nervous pets.

Pets are not as excited about those rumbles and flashes. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to tell us about fireworks fear, and new ways that you can help your furry friend!

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth of July fireworks shows in Michiana
Pastor arrested after embezzling church funds to pay credit card balances on Friday, June 30.
Pastor arrested after embezzling church funds to pay credit card balances
Former Portage Manor residents move to ‘disturbing’ facility
Former Portage Manor residents move to ‘disturbing’ facility
Nicole Sniadecki
Plymouth woman accused of driving drunk to job interview at Sheriff’s Department
2 injured after vehicle hits horse-drawn buggy in Elkhart County

Latest News

2nd Chance: Jordy
2nd Chance Pet: Jordy
WNDU Vault: Officer charge for passing gas on his radio
WNDU Vault: Officer charge for passing gas on his radio
2nd Chance: Jordy
2nd Chance: Jordy
Saturday Morning Sitdown: Concours d'Elegance at Copshaholm
Saturday Morning Sitdown: Concours d'Elegance at Copshaholm