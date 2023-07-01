Local reaction on Indiana’s abortion ban

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Supreme Court made a splash Friday, announcing it will uphold a law banning most abortions.

They deemed the abortion ban constitutional.

Some groups say it is a victory for human rights in Indiana.

“We’ve been expecting this decision. The Indiana Constitution is pretty clear that all Hoosiers, both born and unborn, have the right to life,” says Melanie Garcia Lyon, executive director of Voices for Life.

The decision overturns a county judge’s ruling that the ban violated privacy protections.

Three of the justices say while the state constitution provides some protection of abortion rights, they stand by Congress’s ability to make laws about abortion access.

The law, which is at the center of this decision, would ban most abortions, with exceptions for cases involving rape, incest, or needing to save the mother’s life.

Some groups say they will continue working hard to restore the right to choose.

Pro-choice South Bend says, “Pregnant Hoosiers will now have to leave the state or wait until they are close to death to receive essential medical care closer to home.”

Right to Life Michiana is celebrating Friday’s decision, saying in part, “This is a major win for unborn babies who must rely on the compassion of Hoosiers to protect them.”

They also claim the decision will save up to 8,000 lives of unborn babies each year.

Planned Parenthood says they are “devastated by the Indiana Supreme Court’s ruling,” saying it will deprive more than 1.5 million people in Indiana of life-saving, essential health care.

“When facing an unplanned pregnancy, I know this news can be scary...but the pro-life movement in Indiana has been prepping for years for this day, and we are ready to support you,” said Lyon.

Indiana was the first state to enact a new law following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Right now, it is unclear when the abortion ban will go into effect.

