Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Steven Hope to retire

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Doctor Steven Hope has announced that he will be retiring at the end of July.

In an announcement sent to 16 News Now, Hope said his retirement would begin on July 31.

“I have appreciated the past few years working in the Goshen school district, and it has been the highlight of my career,” Hope said. “I have enjoyed collaborating with Goshen administrators, board members, staff, students, and families. I will continue to be supportive of Goshen Schools and wish only the best for all students and staff.”

Hope has been part of the Goshen school system since 2017. Now, the Goshen Board of School Trustees begins the evaluation process of potential candidates for the open position.

“We want to thank Dr. Hope for his leadership and commitment to Goshen Community Schools and to the residents of Goshen. His time in Goshen was spent leading our district through some very difficult and uncertain times,” said board president, Roger Nafziger. “His steadfast commitment to the safety of our students and staff allowed all of us to return to school during the pandemic. Additionally, his strong leadership helped us through a tenuous financial situation. We appreciate what he has done for Goshen Schools and wish him the best in his retirement.”

The Goshen Board also thanked the community for its support and patience during this transition.

