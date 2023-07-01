Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Rain & thunder chance through Sunday

Scattered downpours expected through Sunday, but no washouts.
First Alert Weather: Better Air Quality, Continuing Rain Chances
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
This holiday weekend will feel like summer with high humidity! With the muggy conditions, Michiana will also see scattered showers and storms that could bring heavy scattered downpours through the weekend. The first few days of next week will remain hot, with a cold front pushing in after the 4th and bringing humidity down for the rest of next week.

SATURDAY: Hit & Miss T-storms. High 84F. Low 66F. Wind SW turning NW at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. Lightning is possible at times. High 80F. Low 61F. Wind NW at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Low 63F. Wind NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

JULY 4TH: A few clouds from time to time. High 88F. Low 66F. Wind W at 5 to 10 mph.

