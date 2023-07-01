Amateur racers take the track at RedBud MX

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Friday was day two at RedBud MX, which means it was media day for the pros and race day for the amateurs.

One of the coolest parts of RedBud and motocross as a sport is that the amateurs get to race on the same track as the pros — before and after they ride.

After the amateur riders raced, the pros practiced. The pros will race on Saturday, and then the amateurs will get a chance to race again on Sunday after observing the best of the best.

“It’s cool I think to give the kids a chance to dip their toe in the water, and ‘Okay, this is what it’s going to be like because ultimately this is the end goal for them,” said Hunter Lawrence, pro motocross rider.

“I would say just have fun with it,” said Jett Lawrence, pro motocross rider. “You don’t really get the opportunity a lot, so just have fun. It’s a cool experience and opportunity to get so just have fun with it and learn as much as you can.”

“Watch the A riders because they’ve spent a lot of time on this track, and they know where the fast lines are,” said RedBud legend Todd DeHoop. “If you observe where the fast lines are, it makes you a better rider.”

While the highlight of RedBud is the pro national day, there’s plenty to do throughout the entire weekend. For more details and to purchase tickets your tickets, click here!

