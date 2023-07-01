Advertise With Us

2nd Chance Pet: Jordy

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jamie Eary from the South Bend Animal Resource Center joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Jordy!

To learn more about Jordy and see if he is a right fit for your home, watch the video above!

To adopt Jordy or any other pet, you can call the South Bend Animal Resource Center at 574-233-0311 or stop by the center, which is located at 521 Eclipse Place.

For more information about the South Bend Animal Resource Center, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth of July fireworks shows in Michiana
Pastor arrested after embezzling church funds to pay credit card balances on Friday, June 30.
Pastor arrested after embezzling church funds to pay credit card balances
Former Portage Manor residents move to ‘disturbing’ facility
Former Portage Manor residents move to ‘disturbing’ facility
Nicole Sniadecki
Plymouth woman accused of driving drunk to job interview at Sheriff’s Department
2 injured after vehicle hits horse-drawn buggy in Elkhart County

Latest News

WNDU Vault: Officer charge for passing gas on his radio
WNDU Vault: Officer charge for passing gas on his radio
2nd Chance: Jordy
2nd Chance: Jordy
Saturday Morning Sitdown: Concours d'Elegance at Copshaholm
Saturday Morning Sitdown: Concours d'Elegance at Copshaholm
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling...
Pet Vet: Fireworks anxiety for pets