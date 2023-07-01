Advertise With Us

2 women killed in St. Joseph County, Mich. crash

A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
(AP File Photo)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old LaGrange County man is expected to face several felony charges after two women were killed in Friday night crash.

Just after 10:30 p.m., investigators said deputies responded to a two-vehicle wreck near Indian Prairie and Kalamazoo Roads.

The investigation found that a 19-year-old LaGrange County man driving an SUV hit a car he had tried to pass in a no-passing zone. The impact sent the car off the roadway and into a tree.

Police said a 29-year-old woman was found dead at the scene. A 27-year-old woman later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Deputies have since arrested the suspect, who is being charged with several felonies related to the crash. Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the wreck.

The names of the suspect and victims have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor arrested after embezzling church funds to pay credit card balances on Friday, June 30.
Pastor arrested after embezzling church funds to pay credit card balances
Fourth of July fireworks shows in Michiana
Former Portage Manor residents move to ‘disturbing’ facility
Former Portage Manor residents move to ‘disturbing’ facility
Michiana woman retires after working 45 years at McDonald’s
2 injured after vehicle hits horse-drawn buggy in Elkhart County

Latest News

Pro Championship Series begins at RedBud MX Pro National Weekend
Pastor arrested after embezzling church funds to pay credit card balances
Saturday Morning Sitdown: Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm
RedBud hosts 'Legends Lap' as part of 50th anniversary weekend