2 women killed in St. Joseph County, Mich. crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old LaGrange County man is expected to face several felony charges after two women were killed in Friday night crash.

Just after 10:30 p.m., investigators said deputies responded to a two-vehicle wreck near Indian Prairie and Kalamazoo Roads.

The investigation found that a 19-year-old LaGrange County man driving an SUV hit a car he had tried to pass in a no-passing zone. The impact sent the car off the roadway and into a tree.

Police said a 29-year-old woman was found dead at the scene. A 27-year-old woman later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Deputies have since arrested the suspect, who is being charged with several felonies related to the crash. Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the wreck.

The names of the suspect and victims have not yet been released.

