16 News Now visits the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s that time of the year again to enjoy elephant ears, fried Oreos, and those fun rides!

The 98th annual St. Joseph County 4-H Fair kicked off on Friday. There is a lot planned for this year’s festivities, such as rodeos, concerts, and food, just to name a few.

16 News Now Reporter Jack Springgate and First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Whitmyer went out to the fair on opening day to check it all out!

First things first, you’ll likely want a refreshment of sorts to cool off — may we suggest a lemonade shake up?

The 4-H fair would be nothing without the 4-H participants. While there’s rides, games, and food, the fair is all about the learning experience that the kids get from 4-H. That’s why Jack Springgate (or should we say Jack SpringGOAT?) took some time to catch up with some young participants at the goat barn (see video above!).

Jack then went from being the “GOAT” to being a court jester, as he spoke to royalty. You can learn more about the Miss St. Joseph County Fair Queen Pageant is his interview with Rebekah Beehler, last year’s fair queen.

After his interview with the queen, Jack met up with a familiar face! Our very own Tricia Sloma served as the emcee for Friday evening’s opening ceremonies. Before taking part in those duties, she told us about her personal experience growing up with 4-H and what the youth program means to her.

After meeting up with Tricia, Jack stayed inside the 4-H Exhibit Hall, where he got a look at some of the other projects that the kids have been working on — specifically the ones that don’t involve live animals!

And while the fair might be truly about the learning experience for the kids, the rides and games are pretty popular, too! Jack ended his day at the fair with a trip to the Midway!

And did we mention Andrew Whitmyer was also at the fair? He spent a lot of time keeping our viewers informed on the weather, but he took some time before his day was over to race some of his new friends down the big slide!

The St. Joseph County 4-H Fair runs through July 8. The grounds open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.

For much more information, including a schedule of events, click here.

