Travel reminders ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the Fourth of July weekend approaching, police are reminding people to be safe on the roads.

Millions are expected to hit the road and fly to their destinations this weekend.

Indiana State Police Sargeant Ted Bohner said there were 1,800 crashes last year on the Fourth of July weekend - with 11 fatalities.

Police will also be looking for those driving under the influence. Bohner says if you are over the legal limit, you will go to jail and face the consequences.

“Do that one simple thing that can really stack the deck in your favor if you are involved in a crash, and that’s put your seatbelt on and buckle up,” Sgt. Bohner told 16 News Now.

Hundreds of flights were canceled across the nation on Thursday out of more than 52,000 scheduled. Today was expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend.

