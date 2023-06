SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up to our Saturday morning show viewers!

16 Saturday Morning will be on NBC from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. It will then switch over to 16.2 on Antenna-TV from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

NBC will be covering the Tour de France beginning at 8 a.m., and it is expected to conclude around 11:30 a.m.

