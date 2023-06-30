Old Stone Lake Beach under swim advisory

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up, if you plan to hit the beach in LaPorte County this weekend!

Old Stone Lake Beach is now under an advisory. This is due to a water quality test yielding higher-than-usual bacteria levels, though the levels were not enough to close the beach entirely.

Anyone wanting to swim at Old Stone Lake Beach is asked to use caution. If you do get in the water, it’s recommended to avoid ingesting it and bathe with hot soapy water after contact.

Anyone with open wounds or weakened immune systems may want to avoid the water entirely.

