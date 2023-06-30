Michigan’s new hands-free law in effect

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Michigan’s new hands-free law officially went into effect on Friday.

It’s now illegal to hold your cellphone while driving unless there’s an emergency. If caught, drivers could face fines.

The fine is $100 for first-time offenders, and second-time offenders can expect to see a fine of $250.

According to Michigan State Police, more than 16,000 crashes in 2021 involved a distracted driver. 59 of those were deadly.

“The data clearly shows that distracted driving causes needless crashes each and every year across the state of Michigan,” said Erin McDonough, executive director at Insurance Alliance of Michigan. “We commend lawmakers and Gov. Whitmer for taking action on this important consumer safety measure. Reducing distracted drivers on Michigan roadways can help prevent automotive crashes and injuries that result from those accidents.”

Michigan is the 26th state to enforce a hands-free law related to distracted driving. Indiana adopted a hands-free law back in 2020.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVESTREAM: Ospreys form nest atop WNDU studio tower

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A couple of ospreys have formed a nest on our studio tower, and now all three of the eggs they laid have hatched!

News

Michigan’s new hands-free law in effect

Updated: 54 minutes ago

News

St. Joseph County 4-H Fair: Making a Lemonade Shake Up

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Dr. Kelvin Butts selected as superintendent of Benton Harbor schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Butts was appointed as interim superintendent one year ago as a replacement for Dr. Andrae Townsel.

Latest News

News

Indiana Supreme Court rules state can ban abortion

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Dr. Kelvin Butts selected as superintendent of Benton Harbor schools

Updated: 2 hours ago

Indiana

FILE - Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State...

Indiana Supreme Court upholds abortion ban, says state constitution gives only limited protections

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Although the court’s decision strikes down the injunction blocking the ban, it wasn’t immediately clear how soon the ban would take effect.

News

First Alert Weather: Better Air Quality, Continuing Rain Chances

First Alert Weather: Better Air Quality, Continuing Rain Chances

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Former Portage Manor residents move to ‘disturbing’ facility

Former Portage Manor residents move to ‘disturbing’ facility

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
On Thursday, St. Joseph County Commissioners released two press releases about Portage Manor and the state of its current residents.

News

RedBud MX celebrates 50th anniversary of racing

Updated: 14 hours ago