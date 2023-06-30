Michigan’s new hands-free law in effect

(WNDU) - Michigan’s new hands-free law officially went into effect on Friday.

It’s now illegal to hold your cellphone while driving unless there’s an emergency. If caught, drivers could face fines.

The fine is $100 for first-time offenders, and second-time offenders can expect to see a fine of $250.

According to Michigan State Police, more than 16,000 crashes in 2021 involved a distracted driver. 59 of those were deadly.

“The data clearly shows that distracted driving causes needless crashes each and every year across the state of Michigan,” said Erin McDonough, executive director at Insurance Alliance of Michigan. “We commend lawmakers and Gov. Whitmer for taking action on this important consumer safety measure. Reducing distracted drivers on Michigan roadways can help prevent automotive crashes and injuries that result from those accidents.”

Michigan is the 26th state to enforce a hands-free law related to distracted driving. Indiana adopted a hands-free law back in 2020.

