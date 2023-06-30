Michiana woman retires after working 45 years at McDonald’s

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After four and a half decades of working for McDonald’s, Cindy Vest is calling it a career.

Friday was Cindy’s last day of work at the McDonald’s restaurant on Miami Street in South Bend. She’s worked at several different McDonald’s restaurants across Michiana over the last 45 years.

Cindy’s McDonald’s family threw her a big party on Friday to celebrate her long and successful career with the “Golden Arches.”

“It teaches people a lot,” Cindy said. “You get out of your job what you put into it, and McDonald’s is really a great learning place for young kids to start out and then just make it a career if you want to. There’s all kinds of opportunities.”

Cindy says the one thing that’s stayed the same in her 45 years is the McDonald’s hamburger and the commitment to the customer.

Congrats on your retirement, Cindy!

