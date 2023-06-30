Informational luncheon held for seniors at the Charles Black Community Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, Black community members were recognized in honor of Juneteenth and participated in an informational luncheon.

The event, which took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., allowed senior citizens to gather and learn about some of the networking opportunities and health services available to them throughout the community.

Specifically, how to make money and success for themselves as well as how to treat or prevent illnesses like diabetes before they get too serious. Black Americans are some of the most at risk for the disease.

“I came out to share because there’s so many seniors sitting at home and not aware of the different things out there available to them,” said Phyllis McMorris, president of Albert King Senior Women’s Group. “I’m a caregiver for over 30-something years, and a lot of the clients’ family members don’t know what’s available.”

Seniors were also asked to write the names of other seniors in the community that they believe deserve recognition. A special ceremony honoring them with Mayor James Mueller will be held on July 15.

