Hoosier financial experts react after Supreme Court rejects student loan forgiveness

(WNDU) - It was a six-three decision from the Supreme Court, with the majority opinion saying the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce more than $400 billion in student loan debt for millions of Americans.

The Court held the administration needs the approval of Congress before undertaking such a costly program.

It also rejected the Biden administration’s arguments the plan was lawful under a 2003 law called ‘The Heroes Act.’

Over 40 million Americans would’ve been eligible for loan forgiveness up to $20,000, and around 20 million would’ve seen their debt completely erased if this proposal was not rejected.

Hoosier financial experts tell 16 News they want to help students make more informed choices when considering their financial future.

“There’s a lot of tools that the Department of Education, that the servicers have, and the opportunities for borrowers are bigger than what they know, and in the end, we help the family, and then they say, I wish I would’ve known about this,” said Bill Wozniak, VP of Marketing at INvestEd. “And so, we try to help people get into the right program, and I’m sure there will be other programs, adjustments, tweaks suggested or put out there, I have no doubt about that, but what’s already out there is pretty plentiful, and we just don’t want people to just throw up their hands and say, well this didn’t happen, so now I have no options. Oftentimes, borrowers do, and we just want to make sure they know about it.”

Students have not had to repay their loans due to the COVID-19 Emergency Relief for the last three and a half years.

Now they will have to find alternative avenues for financial aid, as student borrowers will have to start paying back loans in October, with interest resuming in September.

“You know, we’re now a couple of months from people having to start making these repayments again,” said Phil Schuman, Executive Director of Financial Wellness & Education at Indiana University. “If people are feeling stressed and they’re not aware of their situation, and they need more information, what they should do is contact their loan servicers as soon as they possibly can; just get a groundwork of what things are going to look like once they have to start making repayments, and if they feel like they can’t afford it, then they can start talking to their loan servicers about what additional options they may have.”

Schuman has helped contribute to student debt reduction at IU by 24 percent since 2012, saving IU students more than 158 million dollars in loans.

“We just want to make sure when students are borrowing money, they’re borrowing money efficiently, only taking out money they need for school,” Schuman said. “If we can provide some of that education to help families and students better understand what it’s going to cost to attend college and how they can make things easier on themselves, then that’s going to lead to a much better financial situation for those students and families.”

He says the best thing to do is to have a financial plan and adds that student borrowers should discuss their finances with their families before making any decisions.

“Just to be crystal clear, we help families every month where they didn’t know about this program or this repayment program, and when they call the (loan) servicers, there’s a lag, or they have to be on hold, or it takes some time, and we’re not a servicer for the borrower, but we can walk them through, and we can see what their payments would be and things like that, and then they know exactly what the benefit would be if they make an adjustment, and it could be significant,” Wozniak said. “So, we just want to make sure that on a case-by-case basis, every Hoosier that can get help gets help.”

INvestEd is a non-profit that has been a free resource for Indiana families considering higher education for the last 40 years.

You can call them at (317) 715-9007.

A campaign promise of President Biden, his administration will now have to try a different direction to fulfill his pledge to student borrowers.

In an address to the nation, Biden said he will continue fighting for student loan forgiveness.

