Fugitive Friday: June 30, 2023

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

  • Kenneth Watkins, Jr. is wanted for burglary, organized theft, and counterfeiting
  • Deshawn Vaughn is wanted for burglary, organized theft, and theft
  • Jeffrey Holliday is wanted for burglary, organized theft, theft, and counterfeiting
  • Summer White is wanted for failure to appear for possession of narcotic drug, two counts of unlawful possession of a syringe, and possession of meth

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.

