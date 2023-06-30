Fugitive Friday: June 30, 2023
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!
If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.
- Kenneth Watkins, Jr. is wanted for burglary, organized theft, and counterfeiting
- Deshawn Vaughn is wanted for burglary, organized theft, and theft
- Jeffrey Holliday is wanted for burglary, organized theft, theft, and counterfeiting
- Summer White is wanted for failure to appear for possession of narcotic drug, two counts of unlawful possession of a syringe, and possession of meth
If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.