Fugitive Friday: June 30, 2023

(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

Kenneth Watkins, Jr. is wanted for burglary, organized theft, and counterfeiting

Deshawn Vaughn is wanted for burglary, organized theft, and theft

Jeffrey Holliday is wanted for burglary, organized theft, theft, and counterfeiting

Summer White is wanted for failure to appear for possession of narcotic drug, two counts of unlawful possession of a syringe, and possession of meth

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.

