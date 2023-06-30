Fourth of July fireworks shows in Michiana
If you're looking to see some fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday weekend, there are plenty of options here in Michiana!
Here’s a list of shows that are planned to take place in our local area:
INDIANA
Akron: Tuesday, July 4 - Pike Memorial Park (311 Northwood Drive) - 10 p.m.
Culver: Saturday, July 1 - Lake Maxinkuckee - 10:15 p.m.
Elkhart: Saturday, July 1 - Central Green (300 S. Main Street) - Dusk
Etna Green: Tuesday, July 4 - Heritage Park (301 S Walnut Street) - 10 p.m.
Goshen: Sunday, July 2 - Black Squirrel Golf Course (1017 Larimer Drive) - 10 p.m.
Granger: Friday, June 30 - Steve Meyers Farm (53520 Fir Road) - Around 10 p.m.
Knox: Saturday, July 1 - Wythogan Park (101 W. Washington Street) - 9:30 p.m. CDT
Lakeville: Tuesday, July 4 - Newton Park (801 N. Michigan Street) - 10 p.m.
Michigan City: Tuesday, July 4 - Washington Park Beach - 9 p.m. CDT
Mishawaka: Saturday, July 1 - Central Park (295 E. Mishawaka Avenue) - 10:20 p.m.
Nappanee: Tuesday, July 4 - Stauffer Park (403 Hickory Lane) - 10:15 p.m.
New Paris: Monday, July 3 - New Paris Speedway (16806 County Road 46) - Fireworks time not specified
North Liberty: Tuesday, July 4 - North Liberty Elementary School (400 School Drive) - Dusk
Plymouth: Monday, July 3 - Swan Lake Resort (5203 Plymouth LaPorte Trail) - Dusk
South Bend:
- Friday, June 30 - Howard Park (219 S. St. Louis Boulevard) - CANCELED
- Saturday, July 1 - South Bend Motor Speedway (25698 State Road 2) - Racing with a fireworks show after the sun goes down
- Tuesday, July 4 - South Bend Cubs game (Four Winds Field - 501 W. South Street) - Fireworks after the game (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)
Syracuse: Saturday, July 1 - Lake Wawasee - 10:15 p.m.
Walkerton: Tuesday, July 4 - John Glenn High School (201 John Glenn Drive) - Dusk
Winona Lake: Saturday, July 1 - Winona Lake - 10 p.m.
MICHIGAN
Baroda:
- Monday, July 3 - The Beer Garden at the Public House (9151 First Street) - Fireworks time not specified
- Monday, July 3 - American Legion Post 345 (9214 First Street) - Fireworks time not specified
Berrien Springs: Tuesday, July 4 - Berrien Springs Pickle Festival - Dusk
Cassopolis: Saturday, July 1 (Rain date July 2) - Diamond Lake - 10 p.m.
Dowagiac: Friday, June 30 - Russom Park (Middle Crossing Road) - 7:30 p.m.
New Buffalo: Monday, July 3 - New Buffalo Beach - 9:30 p.m.
Niles: Monday, July 3 - Apple Festival Grounds (1740 Lake Street) - 9:30 p.m.
St. Joseph: Monday, July 3 - Shadowland Pavilion at Silver Beach County Park (101 Broad Street) - Fireworks at dusk (10 p.m.)
Stevensville: Friday, June 30 - Solarium by Watermark Brewing Company (2688 Kimmel Street) - Fireworks time not specified
