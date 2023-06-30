Fourth of July fireworks shows in Michiana

(Corri Seizinger | wafb)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WNDU) - If you’re looking to see some fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday weekend, there are plenty of options here in Michiana!

Here’s a list of shows that are planned to take place in our local area:

INDIANA

Akron: Tuesday, July 4 - Pike Memorial Park (311 Northwood Drive) - 10 p.m.

Culver: Saturday, July 1 - Lake Maxinkuckee - 10:15 p.m.

Elkhart: Saturday, July 1 - Central Green (300 S. Main Street) - Dusk

Etna Green: Tuesday, July 4 - Heritage Park (301 S Walnut Street) - 10 p.m.

Goshen: Sunday, July 2 - Black Squirrel Golf Course (1017 Larimer Drive) - 10 p.m.

Granger: Friday, June 30 - Steve Meyers Farm (53520 Fir Road) - Around 10 p.m.

Knox: Saturday, July 1 - Wythogan Park (101 W. Washington Street) - 9:30 p.m. CDT

Lakeville: Tuesday, July 4 - Newton Park (801 N. Michigan Street) - 10 p.m.

Michigan City: Tuesday, July 4 - Washington Park Beach - 9 p.m. CDT

Mishawaka: Saturday, July 1 - Central Park (295 E. Mishawaka Avenue) - 10:20 p.m.

Nappanee: Tuesday, July 4 - Stauffer Park (403 Hickory Lane) - 10:15 p.m.

New Paris: Monday, July 3 - New Paris Speedway (16806 County Road 46) - Fireworks time not specified

North Liberty: Tuesday, July 4 - North Liberty Elementary School (400 School Drive) - Dusk

Plymouth: Monday, July 3 - Swan Lake Resort (5203 Plymouth LaPorte Trail) - Dusk

South Bend:

  • Friday, June 30 - Howard Park (219 S. St. Louis Boulevard) - CANCELED
  • Saturday, July 1 - South Bend Motor Speedway (25698 State Road 2) - Racing with a fireworks show after the sun goes down
  • Tuesday, July 4 - South Bend Cubs game (Four Winds Field - 501 W. South Street) - Fireworks after the game (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Syracuse: Saturday, July 1 - Lake Wawasee - 10:15 p.m.

Walkerton: Tuesday, July 4 - John Glenn High School (201 John Glenn Drive) - Dusk

Winona Lake: Saturday, July 1 - Winona Lake - 10 p.m.

MICHIGAN

Baroda:

  • Monday, July 3 - The Beer Garden at the Public House (9151 First Street) - Fireworks time not specified
  • Monday, July 3 - American Legion Post 345 (9214 First Street) - Fireworks time not specified

Berrien Springs: Tuesday, July 4 - Berrien Springs Pickle Festival - Dusk

Cassopolis: Saturday, July 1 (Rain date July 2) - Diamond Lake - 10 p.m.

Dowagiac: Friday, June 30 - Russom Park (Middle Crossing Road) - 7:30 p.m.

New Buffalo: Monday, July 3 - New Buffalo Beach - 9:30 p.m.

Niles: Monday, July 3 - Apple Festival Grounds (1740 Lake Street) - 9:30 p.m.

St. Joseph: Monday, July 3 - Shadowland Pavilion at Silver Beach County Park (101 Broad Street) - Fireworks at dusk (10 p.m.)

Stevensville: Friday, June 30 - Solarium by Watermark Brewing Company (2688 Kimmel Street) - Fireworks time not specified

