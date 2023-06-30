Former Portage Manor residents move to ‘disturbing’ facility

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, St. Joseph County Commissioners released two press releases about Portage Manor and the state of its current residents.

Miller Beach Terrace in Gary is now the home to three former Portage Manor residents.

Commissioners are calling an alleged incident that took place there “disturbing.”

It appears the incident happened before these three residents got there but it was not properly communicated to authorities or Portage Manor staff.

County officials say they now worry about residents’ safety and have asked the Indiana Department of Health if residents can return to Portage Manor until safer housing is found.

Meantime, commissioners are blaming problems at Portage Manor on a former administrator.

They say they have been uncovering past violations of resident rights at the facility and recently informed Attorney General Todd Rokita about the violations that they say happened a couple years ago.

But former Portage Manor Administrator Robyn Challinor says, ”There is absolutely no validity to these statements. I have always been in good standing with the state and have always worked hard to provide the best care and home for the residents. Any attempt to discredit and point blame on anyone but themselves is disturbing.”

Meantime, an individual and class action lawsuit has been filed against the county and county officials on behalf of four Portage Manor residents to prevent the facility from closing.

The building has been the county’s home for people with mental illness and disabilities for more than 100 years.

The lawsuit alleges that closing the building will result in threats to the health and wellbeing of residents.

Portage Manor is slated to close on July 31.

16 News Now reached out to county commissioners for comment but did not hear back.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.