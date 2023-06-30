First Alert Weather: Better Air Quality, Continuing Rain Chances

This holiday weekend will feel like summer with high humidity and temperatures! With the muggy conditions, Michiana will also see scattered showers and storms that could bring heavy scattered downpours through the weekend. The first few days of next week will remain hot, with a cold front pushing in after the 4th and bringing humidity down for the rest of next week.

FRIDAY: Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon and evening hours. High 88F. Low 67F. Wind WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Hit & Miss T-storms. High 84F. Low 66F. Wind SW turning NW at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. Lightning is possible at times. High 80F. Low 61F. Wind NW at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Low 63F. Wind NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

JULY 4TH: A few clouds from time to time. High 88F. Low 66F. Wind W at 5 to 10 mph.

