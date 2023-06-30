Dr. Kelvin Butts selected as superintendent of Benton Harbor schools

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Dr. Kelvin Butts’ temporary label as superintendent of Benton Harbor Schools is becoming a permanent one.

According to a press release from the Benton Harbor Area Schools Board of Education, Butts was selected as the new superintendent of BHAS during a special board meeting on Thursday.

Butts was appointed as interim superintendent one year ago as a replacement for Dr. Andrae Townsel. He’s been working to implement a five-year plan that the district kicked off last February.

The school system was almost fully staffed this past school year due to recruitment incentive offers and pay raises, and the system climbed out of a deficit for the first time in a long time.

The appointment comes after the board sent out a survey to the public to help determine a new superintendent.

The board says contract negotiations are still pending.

